AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 909,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of AudioCodes stock remained flat at $$32.90 during trading hours on Friday. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.