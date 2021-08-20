Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €74.66 ($87.84). Aurubis shares last traded at €73.02 ($85.91), with a volume of 93,998 shares changing hands.

NDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €80.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

