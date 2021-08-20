Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.60. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

