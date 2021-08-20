Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Get Avast alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avast has an average rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.