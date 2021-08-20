Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,445. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,192 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.