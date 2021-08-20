Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 2,543,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 411,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,003,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

