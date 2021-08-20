Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$13.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -454.35. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.