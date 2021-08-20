Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,661.0 days.
AZIHF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76. Azimut has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Azimut Company Profile
