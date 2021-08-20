B. Riley Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $47.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.54.

AMH stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

