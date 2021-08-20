B. Riley Comments on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SFL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $7,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

