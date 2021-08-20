B. Riley Trims Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Target Price to $13.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,653,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,498,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.