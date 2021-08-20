B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 100,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72.

BTO opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.