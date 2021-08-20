Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,928 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Snap worth $360,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,621,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $70.86 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.