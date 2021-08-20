Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $208,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $358.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $189.38 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

