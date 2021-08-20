Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $291,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

JMIA opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

