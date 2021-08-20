Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $555.18 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $555,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,662,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

