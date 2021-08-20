Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,151 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.26% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $114,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $539,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.