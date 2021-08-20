Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 343 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $81,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

