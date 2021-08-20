Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,754,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

