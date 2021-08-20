Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $589.47 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $644.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.