Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 91.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 618,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,739,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.