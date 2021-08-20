Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

