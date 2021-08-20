Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) PT Raised to GBX 395 at Numis Securities

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.50.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

