Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 286.59 ($3.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.77. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Dividend History for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.