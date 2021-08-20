Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 286.59 ($3.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.77. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

