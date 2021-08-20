Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 99,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,345,430 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

