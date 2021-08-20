Bank of America Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Underperform

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

