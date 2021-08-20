Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock remained flat at $$14.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

