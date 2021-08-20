Bank OZK Sells 170 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NIKE were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $167.84. 375,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.35 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $265.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.