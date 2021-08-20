Bank OZK Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $29.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,742.88. 70,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,575.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

