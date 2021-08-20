Bank OZK Sells 529 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 288,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,369. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.