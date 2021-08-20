Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 27,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04. Baozun has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

