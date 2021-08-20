Barclays Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $140.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TransUnion by 297.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.