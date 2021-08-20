Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.22 on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.