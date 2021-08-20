Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

