Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,075.86. 341,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 206.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

