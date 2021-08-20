Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$116.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

