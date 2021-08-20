Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 64,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

