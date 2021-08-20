Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 170,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $555.66. 10,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $557.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

