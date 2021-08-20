Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.93. 5,882,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

