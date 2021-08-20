Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Splunk stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.04. 42,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,462. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

