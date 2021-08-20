Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

