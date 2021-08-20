Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.06. 2,854,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

