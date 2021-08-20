Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.