Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.83. 27,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

