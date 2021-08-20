Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $60,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.81. 216,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.87. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.89 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

