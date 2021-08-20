Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000.

GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

