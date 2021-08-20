Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.67. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

