Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

