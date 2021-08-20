Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

BLI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

