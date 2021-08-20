Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Shares of BILI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.